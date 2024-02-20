Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Lufthansa employees go on strike again



Another warning strike of Lufthansa employees caused numerous disruptions on Monday evening at Frankfurt airport, the largest transport hub in Germany.

Union Verdi called on airline employees in technology, logistics, freight and IT to start their warning strike on Monday evening as part of a dispute over pay and conditions.

The union has also called on ground staff in Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, Düsseldorf, Cologne/Bonn and Stuttgart to walk off the job on Tuesday.

Lufthansa expects hundreds of flights to be axed, after having already cancelled more than 50 flights at its most important hub in Frankfurt on Monday evening. Only a few intercontinental flights were still scheduled to take place.

On Tuesday, the airline plans to put 10 to 20 percent of its planned program of around 1,000 flights into the air. Munich Airport warned of considerable restrictions. According to the operators, all 23 Lufthansa flights in Hamburg and Düsseldorf will be canceled, and almost all flights in Cologne/Bonn.

According to the airline, more than 100,000 customers could be affected.

German defence sees deployment of "Hessen" in Red Sea

Shortly before the dangerous deployment of the frigate "Hessen" in the Red Sea, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius will visit the 240 or so soldiers on board on Tuesday.

The minister flew to Crete on Monday evening, where the 143-metre-long warship is currently making a stopover on its way from Wilhelmshaven to the deployment area.

If the Bundestag approves the mission on Friday as expected, the "Hessen" will sail into the Red Sea from the Egyptian Suez Canal immediately afterwards.



The foreign ministers of the EU member states had already given the green light for Operation Aspides on Monday. It is regarded as the most dangerous purely naval operation in the history of the Bundeswehr.

The primary objective of the mission is to protect merchant ships from attacks by the militant Islamist Huthi from Yemen. By firing on ships, the militia wants to force an end to the Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip.

Rainy but mild weather

People in Germany will have to prepare for rain in the coming days - but Tuesday won’t be as stormy as the previous day.

In many places it will then be very cloudy, with rain or drizzle falling at times. The sun may occasionally peak out of a dense cloud cover, mainly in the southwest. The rain will decrease overall and it will be mild again with highs often in double figures.

Three women walk through a park in the rain in Hamburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marcus Brandt

During the night, it will remain partly cloudy and partly slightly cloudy in the extreme south. In northern and central Germany, temperatures will remain very cloudy with rain. The mercury is expected to cool down to between 8 and -1C.

Germany summons Russian ambassador

Germany on Monday summoned the Russian ambassador over the death of opposition figure Alexei Navalny in an Arctic prison last week, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

"The politically motivated proceedings against Alexei Navalny and against numerous other critics of the Russian government, and the inhumane prison conditions, show how brutally the Russian judiciary is cracking down on dissenters and the means President (Vladimir) Putin is using to suppress freedom of expression in Russia," the spokeswoman said.



Germany and other EU states also want to introduce further sanctions against Russia. The instrument had already been used to punish Russian state functionaries for Navalny's imprisonment. Individuals who are affected must have their accounts and other assets in the EU frozen.

In addition, they will no longer be allowed to enter the EU or do business with EU citizens.

Germany's Von der Leyen seeks second EU term

Ursula von der Leyen announced Monday her bid for a second term as chief of the European Commission, vowing to defend the bloc from forces aiming to divide it.

The 65-year-old German former minister's candidacy comes at a time when the bloc is facing strong headwinds from the far-right, Russia's war against Ukraine is still raging, and with the spectre of Donald Trump returning to the White House rattling allies.

"We must defend against divisions from within and from outside. I am sure that we have the strength to do so, and that is the task that I have set for myself," von der Leyen said in Berlin, as she confirmed her candidacy following a meeting with her CDU party.

At the helm since 2019, von der Leyen has led the bloc's executive body as the EU traversed an extraordinary period of disruptions -- from Brexit to the coronavirus pandemic to Russia's invasion of its pro-EU neighbour.

With reporting by AFP.