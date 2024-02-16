Advertisement

PODCAST: Why Germany is getting 'war ready' and the growing citizenship application backlog

Published: 16 Feb, 2024 CET. Updated: Fri 16 Feb 2024 08:37 CET
This week we talk about how and why Germany is getting ready for the possibility of war in future, the calls for a crackdown on SUVs and why SUV tyres are being deflated, how Germany is trialling a four-day week and the growing backlog of citizenship applications, particularly in Berlin.

In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Aaron Burnett and Rachel Stern. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards. We are also joined by Berlin-based immigration lawyer Sven Hasse.

