PODCAST: Why Germany is getting 'war ready' and the growing citizenship application backlog
This week we talk about how and why Germany is getting ready for the possibility of war in future, the calls for a crackdown on SUVs and why SUV tyres are being deflated, how Germany is trialling a four-day week and the growing backlog of citizenship applications, particularly in Berlin.
In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Aaron Burnett and Rachel Stern. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards. We are also joined by Berlin-based immigration lawyer Sven Hasse.
Here are links to some of the stories we talk about:
Carnival in Germany:
Why Germany is getting ready for the possibility of war:
- Germany needs to be 'war ready' in five years, says army chief
- 'Deter aggressors': Germany's Scholz calls to ramp up arms production in EU
Calls for a crackdown on SUVs:
- Could Germany also introduce parking fees for SUVs?
- Why an anonymous group has been deflating SUV tyres across Germany
Germany launches four day week trial project:
German citizenship application delays in Berlin (and beyond):
