Germany unveils new plan to fight far-right extremism

The move is part of a package of measures aimed at strengthening Germany's hand in the fight against far-right extremism and reinforcing the country's institutions against attack.

"We want to dismantle right-wing extremist networks, deprive them of their income and take away their weapons," Faeser said in a statement.

A January 10th report by the investigative outlet Correctiv revealing that members of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) had discussed a mass deportation plan at a meeting with extremists caused widespread alarm.

Hundreds of thousands have come out to protest the AfD and Chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned that the purported plan represents a threat to democracy.

The wave of demonstrations was "an encouragement and a mandate", Faeser said.

"It's about defending our open society against its enemies." German domestic intelligence's capacity to investigate far-right funding networks had already been strengthened, Faeser said at a press conference in Berlin.

"But we are coming up against legal limits," she said, meaning a change to the law was necessary to allow authorities to cast their net wider. In future, a potential threat would suffice to launch an investigation, whereas currently evidence is needed that a group is engaging in violent activities or inciting hatred.

Besides going after funding networks, domestic intelligence would also pass more information about suspected far-right members to local authorities to stop meetings at event locations and in hospitality.

The rules of the German top court would also be enshrined in the constitution to strengthen its defences against potential attempts from the far right to gain influence over it, as has happened in other European countries.

The interior ministry likewise wanted to push forward with legislation to limit access for extremists to firearms, as well as increasing funding to promote democracy and civic education.

Far-right extremism has grown in recent years, with Faeser describing the movement last year as Germany's "biggest extremist threat".

In December, federal prosecutors charged 27 people linked with an alleged far-right plot to attack parliament and topple the government.