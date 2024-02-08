Germany in Focus Paywall free
Your questions answered: Can you get a job without German and what's it like as a new parent?
In our special episode this week, we answer questions from listeners on topics including: whether it's still unlucky in Germany to say happy birthday before the big day, whether it's possible to get a job without German skills and what it's like as a new parent in Germany.
Germany in Focus made possible by the generous support of subscribers to The Local - find out more here about becoming a member.
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Aaron Burnett and Imogen Goodman. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
Listeners asked us several questions, from cultural and political topics to citizenship law changes.
Here are links to some of the stories we talk about:
Paying taxes:
- Should you get a tax advisor in Germany - and how much does it cost?
- Reader Question: How can I find a German tax advisor?
German traditions:
Can you get a job in Germany without speaking German?
Germany with a far-right government:
Having a child in Germany:
Retiring in Germany:
German citizenship laws:
