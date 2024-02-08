'Strong beer': UK issues special travel advisory for Germany

Advertisement

The actual advisory is quite brief, appearing in the middle of an information page specially set up for EM 2024 that includes tips and advisories on everything from ticket prices to stadium entry.

A short section on alcohol reads: "Beer can be stronger than in the UK, so drink responsibly, know your limits and respect local laws. You may not be let into the stadium if you drink too much."

But that was enough for one of the UK's highest-circulating newspapers - The Sun - to take notice. Germany's Bild then caught on soon after.

"Fans travelling to Germany should respect our hosts and their laws, as we expect those visiting the UK to do, but they don't need nanny state advice to do so," UK Conservative MP Kevin Foster told The Sun.

Around half a million British fans could be heading to at least one game in Germany, where EM 2024 runs for a full month from mid-June to mid-July. Cities all over the country will host. England and Scotland have already qualified, while Wales still has a shot.

The average alcohol percentage for a beer in the UK is 4.4 percent, while in Germany it rises to between 4.7 and 5.4 percent.

