PODCAST: What German habits do foreigners pick up and will the strikes ever end?

In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Aaron Burnett and Imogen Goodman. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

We talk about the new round of strikes causing travel chaos in Germany.

We get into the big changes happening in February, including an update on the dual nationality law.

Next, we talk about the behaviour and habits you pick up as a foreigner in Germany, from stockpiling herbal tea to being more direct.

We also hear about how The Local readers are becoming more German.

If you have acquired a new habit since moving to Germany that you'd like us to read out on the podcast, please email [email protected]

Lastly we talk about some of the events happening in Germany this February that we recommend.