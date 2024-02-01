Advertisement

Germany in Focus Paywall free

PODCAST: What German habits do foreigners pick up and will the strikes ever end?

The Local Germany
The Local Germany - [email protected]
Published: 1 Feb, 2024 CET. Updated: Thu 1 Feb 2024 17:38 CET
Germany in Focus. A podcast by The Local. Image: The Local

On this week's episode we talk about yet more strikes hitting life in Germany, key changes in February, the habits foreigners pick up in Germany and events happening this month across Germany.

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Aaron Burnett and Imogen Goodman. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

We talk about the new round of strikes causing travel chaos in Germany. 

We get into the big changes happening in February, including an update on the dual nationality law. 

Next, we talk about the behaviour and habits you pick up as a foreigner in Germany, from stockpiling herbal tea to being more direct. 

We also hear about how The Local readers are becoming more German. 

If you have acquired a new habit since moving to Germany that you'd like us to read out on the podcast, please email [email protected]

Lastly we talk about some of the events happening in Germany this February that we recommend. 

#Germany in Focus

