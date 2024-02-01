PODCAST: What German habits do foreigners pick up and will the strikes ever end?
On this week's episode we talk about yet more strikes hitting life in Germany, key changes in February, the habits foreigners pick up in Germany and events happening this month across Germany.
Join The Local with our podcast listener offer
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Aaron Burnett and Imogen Goodman. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
We talk about the new round of strikes causing travel chaos in Germany.
- Where will public transport in Germany be affected by strikes on Friday?
- Public transport to hospitals - which strikes are coming up in Germany
- Tens of thousands affected by airport security staff strikes in Germany
We get into the big changes happening in February, including an update on the dual nationality law.
- When might Germany's new dual citizenship law come into force?
- German Bundesrat to debate dual citizenship law on February 2nd
- Everything that changes in Germany in 2024
Next, we talk about the behaviour and habits you pick up as a foreigner in Germany, from stockpiling herbal tea to being more direct.
We also hear about how The Local readers are becoming more German.
If you have acquired a new habit since moving to Germany that you'd like us to read out on the podcast, please email [email protected]
Lastly we talk about some of the events happening in Germany this February that we recommend.
