Where to watch the 2024 Super Bowl in Germany

It’s a date which all American football fans will already know well: on February 11th at 6:30 pm EST, the San Francisco 49ers will go head to head with the Kansas City Chiefs in the LVIII Super Bowl.

That’s Sunday afternoon or early evening for those in the US, but for devotees living in Germany the action begins early in the morning of Monday, February 12th when the game kicks off at 12:30 am local time. To catch the famous half time show, you’ll need to stay awake until 2:00 am.

But for NFL night owls, there are several events around the Bundesrepublik where it’s possible to both watch the game, and get into the spirit leading up to it.

Or for those who prefer to catch the event in a more quiet space at home, broadcaster RTL+ will be streaming it live from Las Vegas, starting at 11:15 pm. While you can get play by play video updates for free on RTL itself, the livestream is only available to those who have a subscription. Another livestream is offered on paid network DAZN.

And for those who want to head out, here’s where you can watch the game unfold.

Berlin

The official NFL Deutschland is hosting its Super Bowl Watch Party at Huxley’s Neue Welt in the capital. Before the game, rappers Vega and DJ MAXXX will be stealing the show. Tickets to the event, which include food and drink, are available in advance on the venue’s website.

Starting at 9:00 pm, the beer garden and concert hall freiheit fünfzehn will be opening up for an all-you-can-eat buffet with American food. The big venue, located in Berlin's far-eastern neighborhood of Marzahn, is situated right along the Spree.

Munich

Munich’s ‘Backstage’ culture and events centre is opening their doors - for free - to anyone who wants to catch the big game. Presented by local football club the Munich Rangers, doors will open at 8:00 pm. Though if you’d like a guaranteed spot, you can snag a ticket in advance online for €6, which also includes a beer or soft drink.

For an American themed and sized event, head to the eventfabrik for “a real stadium feeling,” according to organisers. There will be live music with DJs, cheerleaders, food trucks (including ones equipped with BBQ and draft beer) and of course a live screening of the big event, starting at 00:30. You’ll also need to book tickets in advance.

Frankfurt and surroundings

At the Chicago Meatpackers bar and grill, the European League of Football (ELF) and Touchdown Frankfurt are hosting "Super Bowl Night" from 8:00 pm, with BBQ, beer and music. A standard ticket goes for €15 a pop, while VIP access is available for €40.

Alternatively, American restaurant Louisiana Frankfurt, will open its doors to all football fans at 10:00 pm. The ticket price of €30 includes €20 for food and drink. Frankfurt Universe cheerleaders and mascot Franky will also be there to root on both sides.

Just want to view the game, free of frills and food (other than perhaps a bag of popcorn)? Another Super Bowl viewing will take place at Kinopolis Darmstadt from 11:00 pm. You can watch the NFL final in comfortable movie seats for €8. There will also be a broadcast at Kinopolis Bad Homburg from 11:00 pm, with tickets starting at €10.

This is a partial list for events which should be booked in advance. We’ll be updating it a week before the game kicks off. If you know of an event or viewing we should include, please email us at [email protected]