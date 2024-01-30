Airport chaos expected in Germany as security staff plan strike on Thursday

Advertisement

Germany is bracing for a week of strikes with the Verdi union having called its latest job action - this time on behalf of airport security workers.

The planned strike could largely paralyse air traffic over the country on Thursday.

Around 25,000 employees will be asked to stop working from the early morning, with action to last until midnight on Thursday going into Friday morning.

Verdi is currently negotiating a new collective agreement with German airports and demanding higher salaries for airport workers.

The union hasn't said exactly which airports will be affected, but action is likely to involved major hubs across the country. More details are expected at an announcement late Tuesday afternoon.

The actions follows a five-day strike of train drivers that ended over the weekend and an earlier strike notice for local public transport which will take place Friday.

