Berlin public transport could see strike Friday
A nationwide strike of Deutsche Bahn workers has ended for now, but Berlin commuters could see fresh headaches Friday, as workers with local transport operator BVG could strike.
The Verdi union, which represents 16,000 workers with Berlin's local transport operator BVG, reportedly wants to stage a warning strike on Friday.
The strike would affect buses, trams, U-Bahn lines, and the six publicly operated ferry lines in the capital.
Warning strikes typically last for a day or two - or even just a few hours - and are used to demonstrate leverage in contract negotiations.
Verdi is representing BVG employees in their talks for a new collective agreement. They're demanding that employees get holiday pay of €500 per year and 33 vacation days for all employees.
Verdi is expected to announce further details about its plans Monday afternoon.
The strike would follow a five-day action which hit long-distance, regional and S-Bahn services throughout Germany, and ended Monday at 2 am.
However, train drivers union GDL has made a "peace deal" with Deutsche Bahn until the next round of negotiations on March 2nd, meaning that Berlin passengers would still be able to take S-Bahn and regional services to reach their destination on Friday.
READ ALSO: The strikes that could hit life in Germany in 2024
