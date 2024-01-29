Berlin public transport could see strike Friday

Advertisement

The Verdi union, which represents 16,000 workers with Berlin's local transport operator BVG, reportedly wants to stage a warning strike on Friday.

The strike would affect buses, trams, U-Bahn lines, and the six publicly operated ferry lines in the capital.

Warning strikes typically last for a day or two - or even just a few hours - and are used to demonstrate leverage in contract negotiations.

Verdi is representing BVG employees in their talks for a new collective agreement. They're demanding that employees get holiday pay of €500 per year and 33 vacation days for all employees.

Verdi is expected to announce further details about its plans Monday afternoon.

The strike would follow a five-day action which hit long-distance, regional and S-Bahn services throughout Germany, and ended Monday at 2 am.

However, train drivers union GDL has made a "peace deal" with Deutsche Bahn until the next round of negotiations on March 2nd, meaning that Berlin passengers would still be able to take S-Bahn and regional services to reach their destination on Friday.

