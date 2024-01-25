7 unmissable events taking place in Germany in February 2024

Advertisement

Leipzig Ice Dream, all of February until March 3rd



Think that the month of February is too cold for open-air festivals in Germany? Not if you fancy lacing up your ice skates amid one of the country’s most charming old towns.

The Leipziger Eistraum is an annual event on Augustusplatz drawing families and enthusiastic skaters alike. There are a variety of rinks set up in the heart of the city’s main square and a calendar of events, including special events for children.

For breaks between loops around the ice, there will be a Ferris wheel and a 36 metre “winter slide,” as well as an Après-IceParty house with original alpine wood paneling and drinks and snacks. The Eistraum is open daily from 10am to 10pm, and entrance to the festival itself is completely free of charge.

February 2nd - 3rd: Feel.Jazz Festival in Hamburg

If jazz isn't usually your thing, you might think again after heading to Hamburg's Hafenklang nightclub - with the city’s iconic harbour in the backdrop - at the beginning of February. The venue is two jam packed evenings which everything from classical jazz performances during tea time to jazz-infused techno music and dancing.

“The feel.jazz festival sees itself as an innovative event format that aims to make jazz accessible to all the senses,” wrote the organisers on its website, where tickets can also be purchased.

Tina Turner Tribute Show, Munich, February 5th-7th

One of the world’s greatest singers and song-writers, the American-turned-Swiss Tina Turner sadly passed away last year. But her memory and music is being kept alive a Munich’s Deutche Theater, who will be hosting “One night of Tina – A Tribute to the Music of Tina Turner”, a successful musical which started in London.

Anyone interested can still snag tickets to the show, which features several of Turner’s greatest hits like “The Best” and “Private Dancer”.

Tina Turner performing at a concert in 2021. Photo: Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

Berlinale, February 15-26th

One of the world‘s most famous cinema showcases, the Berlin international film festival is jam packed with films from over 120 countries, both from up-and-coming directors and those who have been in the scene for years.

One of them is being honoured with a Golden Bear for a lifetime achievement in cinema: US film director Martin Scorsese. This year's festival opens with the world premiere of 'Small Things Like This' drama starring Cillian Murphy about the systematic abuse of woman at Irish laundries run by the Catholic Church.

A full programme of films and events open to the public will be published on the Berlinale's website starting February 6th.

Rosenmontag, all over North Rhine-Westphalia on February 12th

Known as Karneval in mid and northern Germany and Fasching in the South, these annual celebrations put splashes of vibrant colour against February’s grey skies.

The highlight of the season, “Rose Monday” sees a series of animated parades take to the streets of the Rhine region, as costume-clad locals - or revellers - take part in the fun all day long. The procession is Düsseldorf is particularly well known for its satirical and politically themed floats, with figures like Trump and Putin the butt of the joke in recent years.

While not an official public holiday, it’s common for workplaces in NRW to grant employees the day off so they don’t miss out.

Revellers at Cologne's Carnival. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Roberto Pfeil

One Billion Rising dance and protest event, February 14th

Many people around the world celebrate Valentine’s Day with their significant other, or as an excuse to eat chocolate. But the artist Eve Ensler has used it to draw attention to a serious and growing issue, also in Germany: domestic violence. Women are called on to stand at Berlin’s symbolic Brandenburg Gate and dance as a way to demand an end to violence against women and girls and call for greater equality.

Semper Opera Ball, Dresden, February 24th

The annual Semper Opera Ball is the largest classical entertainment event in German-speaking Europe. The glitzy event at Dresden’s famous Semper Opera House is attended by over 2,500 guests and 15,000 spectators outside, along with millions following along on live TV.

The event includes a five-hour grand opening gala with dancing by a group of debutantes and classical music and is attended by artists, politicians, journalists, and A-listers. Outside, a crowd battles the cold temperatures with a huge dance party.