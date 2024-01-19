Germany in Focus Paywall free
PODCAST: Germany’s citizenship law reaches crucial stage and could the AfD be banned?
This week we talk about the dual citizenship law being voted on, Germany's struggling economy, plans for a new train service from Germany to the UK, a meeting with the far-right - including the AfD - where a deportation "masterplan" was discussed and the etiquette to know for German parties.
Join The Local with our podcast listener offer
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Rachel Stern and Imogen Goodman. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
Here are the links to some of the stories we discuss:
Germany's citizenship law goes to the Bundestag:
- Dual citizenship in Germany: Bundestag could pass draft law on Friday
- How fast will Berlin's new citizenship office process applications?
Germany's struggling economy:
- Why is Germany stuck in a recession and how long might it last?
- What's the outlook for the German job market in 2024?
How worried should we be about the AfD?
