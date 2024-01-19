Advertisement

PODCAST: Germany’s citizenship law reaches crucial stage and could the AfD be banned?

The Local Germany
The Local Germany - [email protected]
Published: 19 Jan, 2024 CET. Updated: Fri 19 Jan 2024 08:31 CET
PODCAST: Germany's citizenship law reaches crucial stage and could the AfD be banned?
Germany in Focus. A podcast by The Local. Image: The Local

This week we talk about the dual citizenship law being voted on, Germany's struggling economy, plans for a new train service from Germany to the UK, a meeting with the far-right - including the AfD - where a deportation "masterplan" was discussed and the etiquette to know for German parties.

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Rachel Stern and Imogen Goodman. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

Here are the links to some of the stories we discuss:

Germany's citizenship law goes to the Bundestag:

Germany's struggling economy: 

How worried should we be about the AfD?

