German word of the day: Studentenfutter

What does it mean?

Literally das Studentenfutter translates as “student food” or even “animal feed for students” (as “futter” is usually seen in the context of pets and livestock!) What it really refers to is a ready-to-eat mixture of nuts, raisins and other dried fruit, sold together in small snack bags. Essentially trail mix, for the Americans among our readers.

And it might sound similar, but the word differs from Drachenfutter, or a little gift to placate someone, especially a spouse.

So how did it get this name?

The story behind “Studentenfutter” is a funny one. There are reports from as early as the 18th century that almonds can help to relieve a hangover, and were therefore eaten for an energy boost by heavy-drinking students at the time. This is even mentioned in West-östliche Divan, an 1819 work by Goethe. Over the years, other things like raisins, walnuts and sultanas were added to sweeten the revival snack.

Because almonds were expensive in the 19th century, it makes sense that they were a go-to for those who were rich enough to afford a university education. Now, however, bags of Studentenfutter are usually a bit cheaper than the individual bags of nuts and dried fruit you can find in the supermarket.

What to look out for

Bio-Studentenfutter /organic trail mix

Unser Studentenfutter kann Spuren von Gluten enthalten

Gönn dir eine Handvoll unserer knusprigen Studentenfuttermischung!

