EXPLAINED: Do Germans support farmer protests?

Advertisement

As Berlin sees its largest farmer protest so far on Monday – with some 5,000 tractors blocking one of the busiest streets in the capital to drive up to the Brandenburg Gate, within sight of both the Bundestag and the Chancellery.

But in contrast to the sour mood many Germans – whether politicians or the general public – have of the “Last Generation” protestors who block traffic to protest climate action, support for farmer protests is generally high.

5,000 tractors: Berlin braces for largest farmer demonstration to date

What does the German public think about farmer protests?

One recent Forsa poll found that 81 percent of Germans understand why farmers are taking action, compared to 18 percent who don’t and are angry about the traffic jams. Just one percent expressed no opinion. Support for farmers is generally highest among supporters of the far-right “Alternative for Germany” – although support is clearly high across the board.

Understanding for farmers is at 98 percent among AfD supporters and lowest among Greens. But even 61 percent of regular Green voters have sympathy for the farmers.

Advertisement

Younger people are also more likely to side with the farmers, as are residents of rural communities. However, that said – even the residents of urban communities, or some 73 percent – support the farmer protests.

A further survey of 35,000 people across three eastern states – Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, and Thuringia by broadcaster MDR – also finds 85 percent support among people there, and even a large majority from people who had to alter travel plans or cancel trips as a result of the protests.

Farmers at a demonstration called by the German Farmers' Association in Berlin in December, with the sign: 'Do you have to starve before you understand?' Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer

The farmers are calling for the currently governing traffic-light coalition of the Social Democrats, Greens, and liberal Free Democrats to reverse their plan to end government subsidies for their diesel-powered farm equipment. Despite the high level of public support, the government says it won’t give the farmers any more concessions.

The government has, however, invited agricultural association heads to Berlin for further talks.

ANALYSIS: Why are German farmers so angry?

Advertisement

What do German politicians say?

Finance Minister Christian Lindner is set to speak at the protest Monday, with Social Democrat politicians saying they hoped a compromise could be found, but that there would be no backtracking on cutting diesel subsidies in the 2024 budget – as the government tries to save money due to a constitutionally-mandated debt brake.

Friedrich Merz, leader of the opposition Christian Democrats, meanwhile said that he understood the protests, as farmers were being burdened with ever more costs.

“The majority of the population doesn’t live in big cities,” he said.

„Die #Bauern verstehe ich, sie werden mit immer mehr Kosten und Auflagen belastet. Der Lebensalltag der Menschen ist unterschiedlich, auch das kommt in den #Bauernprotesten zum Ausdruck. Die Mehrheit der Bevölkerung lebt eben nicht in Großstädten.“ (tm)https://t.co/oEg01EeDUe — Friedrich Merz (@_FriedrichMerz) January 15, 2024

Hubertus Paetow, President of the German Agricultural Society (DLG), says that the protesting farmers have broad support from agricultural associations, adding the government’s proposals “illustrate the inability of current agricultural policy to find reliable answers to current challenges.”

KEY POINTS: How Germany plans to solve its budget crisis in 2024?