Berlin says no change in Taiwan status unless peaceful
Germany called Sunday for the status quo to be upheld on Taiwan after Vice President Lai Ching-te won the presidential election, and insisted any change must be done "peacefully and by mutual agreement".
The foreign ministry congratulated voters and candidates in Saturday's vote "as well as those who were elected", without naming Lai.
"Germany is working towards preservation of the status quo and confidence building," the ministry said.
"The status quo may only be changed peacefully and by mutual agreement."
Berlin wanted to expand relations with the self-ruled island "within the framework of its One-China policy".
Communist China claims democratic Taiwan as its own and refuses to rule out using force to bring about "unification", even if conflict does not appear imminent.
"We hope that both sides will further advance their efforts to re-open a dialogue," Berlin added.
Lai's Democratic Progressive Party considers the island is "already independent" and Taiwan's foreign ministry told Beijing on Sunday to "face reality" and respect the vote.
Comments
See Also
The foreign ministry congratulated voters and candidates in Saturday's vote "as well as those who were elected", without naming Lai.
"Germany is working towards preservation of the status quo and confidence building," the ministry said.
"The status quo may only be changed peacefully and by mutual agreement."
Berlin wanted to expand relations with the self-ruled island "within the framework of its One-China policy".
Communist China claims democratic Taiwan as its own and refuses to rule out using force to bring about "unification", even if conflict does not appear imminent.
"We hope that both sides will further advance their efforts to re-open a dialogue," Berlin added.
Lai's Democratic Progressive Party considers the island is "already independent" and Taiwan's foreign ministry told Beijing on Sunday to "face reality" and respect the vote.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.