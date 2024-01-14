Berlin says no change in Taiwan status unless peaceful

Advertisement

The foreign ministry congratulated voters and candidates in Saturday's vote "as well as those who were elected", without naming Lai.

"Germany is working towards preservation of the status quo and confidence building," the ministry said.

"The status quo may only be changed peacefully and by mutual agreement."

Berlin wanted to expand relations with the self-ruled island "within the framework of its One-China policy".

Communist China claims democratic Taiwan as its own and refuses to rule out using force to bring about "unification", even if conflict does not appear imminent.

"We hope that both sides will further advance their efforts to re-open a dialogue," Berlin added.

Lai's Democratic Progressive Party considers the island is "already independent" and Taiwan's foreign ministry told Beijing on Sunday to "face reality" and respect the vote.