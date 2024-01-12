Advertisement

PODCAST: Strikes, protests and the far-right - the challenges facing Germany in 2024

Published: 12 Jan, 2024 CET. Updated: Fri 12 Jan 2024 09:14 CET
This week we're talking about train strikes, farmers' protests, political challenges, how government saving plans affect you and The Local readers' predictions for 2024.

In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Rachel Stern and Imogen Goodman. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:

Train strikes in Germany:

Farmers' protests across the country:

How will the 2024 budget decisions affect you?

The drama facing the coalition government and political landscape in Germany:

The Local readers' predictions for 2024:

