PODCAST: Strikes, protests and the far-right - the challenges facing Germany in 2024

Advertisement

Join The Local with our podcast listener offer

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Rachel Stern and Imogen Goodman. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:

Train strikes in Germany:

Farmers' protests across the country:

How will the 2024 budget decisions affect you?

The drama facing the coalition government and political landscape in Germany:

The Local readers' predictions for 2024: