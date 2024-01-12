Germany in Focus Paywall free
PODCAST: Strikes, protests and the far-right - the challenges facing Germany in 2024
This week we're talking about train strikes, farmers' protests, political challenges, how government saving plans affect you and The Local readers' predictions for 2024.
Join The Local with our podcast listener offer
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Rachel Stern and Imogen Goodman. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:
Train strikes in Germany:
- Germany could see more train strikes this winter, says rail boss
- Train strike - how will travel in Germany's five largest cities be affected?
Farmers' protests across the country:
How will the 2024 budget decisions affect you?
The drama facing the coalition government and political landscape in Germany:
- Germany faces a hellish year of politics amid rise of far-right
- Could the AfD ever take power in Germany?
The Local readers' predictions for 2024:
Comments
See Also
Join The Local with our podcast listener offer
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Rachel Stern and Imogen Goodman. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:
Train strikes in Germany:
- Germany could see more train strikes this winter, says rail boss
- Train strike - how will travel in Germany's five largest cities be affected?
Farmers' protests across the country:
How will the 2024 budget decisions affect you?
The drama facing the coalition government and political landscape in Germany:
- Germany faces a hellish year of politics amid rise of far-right
- Could the AfD ever take power in Germany?
The Local readers' predictions for 2024:
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.