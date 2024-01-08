IN PICTURES: Bitter cold spell arrives in Germany as temperatures dip to -16C

Advertisement

Last week in Germany, it might have seemed like winter was coming to an end, and spring making an early start, with temperatures reaching as high as 12C by midweek. But that suddenly shifted by the weekend, as the mercury has plunged into the minus temperatures thanks to icy winds entering from Scandinavia.

By Monday, parts of Germany saw temperatures as low as -16C in the early morning hours. While temperatures hovered around -1C to -6C in most regions during the day, the German Weather Service (DWD) issued a warning that they would again drop at night.

In der kommenden Nacht gibt es gebietsweise strengen Frost (orange/ocker Warnungen). Alle Warnungen jederzeit im Web (https://t.co/YyavIu81Zw) und in der WarnWetter App. /V pic.twitter.com/WoqYZgV2Dz — DWD (@DWD_presse) January 8, 2024

The regions coloured orange, they cautioned, could see temperatures between -9 and -12C, or as low as -15C when there's also snow.

In Broken, Saxony-Anhalt, snow coated the train tracks and temperatures dropped to an excruciating -16C in the morning.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Matthias Bein

It became so icy in the town in the Harz Mountains that a digger was completely frozen over by the morning.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Matthias Bein

The cold didn't stop farmers around Germany, such as this group in Seeon, Bavaria, from taking part in a planned protest on the country's agricultural policy.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Peter Kneffel

Stuttgart residents woke up a couple weeks late to a White Christmas, as snow had lightly coated the tops of houses in the

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marijan Murat

One X user wrote that the bitter cold weather was "fitting" of Germany's current political climate and farmers' protests.

Der Ton wird rauer. Passt zum Wetter und zur Stimmung. #Bauernprotest pic.twitter.com/LlMJmi57LH — Vadim Derksen (@realDerksen) January 8, 2024

Another pointed out that at least the sun had emerged by the late morning.

Wetter in Deutschland:



7 Uhr 11 Uhr pic.twitter.com/TTUiRZWjGO — Marius (@drecksuser) January 8, 2024

Munich was dealing with serious snowfall on Monday, as this photo taken in Olympiapark shows.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

Meanwhile in Hanover, inflatable figures fell over on a snow coated football field.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Julian Stratenschulte

Though winter has returned to Germany suddenly, it's unlikely to exit as quickly as it came: weather experts predict that the cold spell and minus-degree temperatures could remain for the coming weeks.

Not all snow-lovers in Germany will see white flakes coating the ground this time around, unfortunately, but meteorologists say there could be even more coming around mid-January.