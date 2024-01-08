German word of the day: Rotstift

Advertisement

What does it mean?

Der Rotstift literally translates to “red pencil”, and die Rotstiftpolitik has a literal meaning of “red pencil politics”. However, this really refers to financial cutbacks, austerity measures or a policy of budget cuts - increasingly common amid the economic challenges of 2024.

In German, if someone wants to “set the red pencil” (den Rotstift ansetzen), then they want to save expenses by striking out proposed areas of spending with a metaphorical red pen. Meanwhile, if someone falls victim to the mighty red pen (dem Rotstift zum Opfer fallen) then they might be facing a layoff or a pay cut at work, as a result of tighter spending by their boss or the authorities.

The term can be used colloquially, and is also common in TV and newspaper headlines, especially in light of reduced funding by the German government for public transport and the environment.

Here's how it's used

Beim Klimaschutz wird die Regierung den Rotstift ansetzen.

The government will make spending cuts on climate protection.

Viele Stellen werden dem Rotstift zum Opfer fallen.

Many jobs will be affected / lost through spending cuts.

Gemeinsam gegen die Rotstiftpolitik!

Unite against austerity measures!