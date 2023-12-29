German word of the day: die Neujahrsvorsätzen
Want to finally get out to a gym in the new year, or perhaps save a bit more money for a rainy day? Whatever you're planning for 2024, this German word is bound to come in useful.
Why do I need to know Neujahrsvorsätzen?
Because this word is one you're likely to hear pretty often at this time of year, as it describes a key tradition that many people take part in during late December and early January.
What does it mean?
Die Neujahrsvorsätzen are - you guessed it - new year's resolutions. Pronounced like this, the word combines das Neujahr, or new year, with die Vorsätzen, which is the plural of Vorsatz, or resolution.
With the clean slate of a brand new year ahead, it's common practice in Germany to set some key goals or consider things you want to change in the coming year.
READ ALSO: German phrase of the day - Zwischen den Jahren
After the excesses of Christmas, many people are keen to get back on track in January with a brand new exercise and healthy eating regimen, so getting fit (fit werden) or losing weight (abnehmen) are popular resolutions.
Another common resolution is to cut down on bad habits by resolving to drink less alcohol (weniger Alkohol trinken) or quit smoking (mit dem Rauchen aufhören), or build up better habits like reading more books (mehr Bücher lesen) or calling your relatives more often (meine Verwandten öfter anrufen).
Whatever you decide, though, it's best to make your Neujahrsvorsätzen achievable and realistic, so you don't have to confess "Ich habe meine Neujahrsvorsätzen schon gebrochen" (I've already broken my new years' resolutions) as soon as January 2nd rolls around.
Use it like this:
Hast du Neujahrsvorsätzen für 2024 gemacht?
Nein. Ich mache in der Regel keine Neujahrsvorsätzen.
Have you made new years' resolutions for 2024?
No. I don't usually make new years' resolutions.
Ich will nächstes Jahr viel mehr Zeit für meine Hobbys machen. Das ist mein wichtigster Neujahrsvorsatz.
I want to make much more time for my hobbies next year. That's my main new year's resolution.
Comments
See Also
Why do I need to know Neujahrsvorsätzen?
Because this word is one you're likely to hear pretty often at this time of year, as it describes a key tradition that many people take part in during late December and early January.
What does it mean?
Die Neujahrsvorsätzen are - you guessed it - new year's resolutions. Pronounced like this, the word combines das Neujahr, or new year, with die Vorsätzen, which is the plural of Vorsatz, or resolution.
With the clean slate of a brand new year ahead, it's common practice in Germany to set some key goals or consider things you want to change in the coming year.
READ ALSO: German phrase of the day - Zwischen den Jahren
After the excesses of Christmas, many people are keen to get back on track in January with a brand new exercise and healthy eating regimen, so getting fit (fit werden) or losing weight (abnehmen) are popular resolutions.
Another common resolution is to cut down on bad habits by resolving to drink less alcohol (weniger Alkohol trinken) or quit smoking (mit dem Rauchen aufhören), or build up better habits like reading more books (mehr Bücher lesen) or calling your relatives more often (meine Verwandten öfter anrufen).
Whatever you decide, though, it's best to make your Neujahrsvorsätzen achievable and realistic, so you don't have to confess "Ich habe meine Neujahrsvorsätzen schon gebrochen" (I've already broken my new years' resolutions) as soon as January 2nd rolls around.
Use it like this:
Hast du Neujahrsvorsätzen für 2024 gemacht?
Nein. Ich mache in der Regel keine Neujahrsvorsätzen.
Have you made new years' resolutions for 2024?
No. I don't usually make new years' resolutions.
Ich will nächstes Jahr viel mehr Zeit für meine Hobbys machen. Das ist mein wichtigster Neujahrsvorsatz.
I want to make much more time for my hobbies next year. That's my main new year's resolution.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.