TELL US: What are your predictions for life in Germany in 2024?

From endless political crises to the outbreak of war in the Middle East, it feels like we've seen it all this year.

For foreigners, there have been big moves to ease up immigration and progress towards the new citizenship law, but we've also seen the terrifying rise of the far-right in Germany and tough crackdowns on migrant populations protesting the Gaza war.

With 2024 just a matter of days away, we'd love to love to hear how you think life could change in Germany next year.

Please give us your thoughts by filling our reader survey below, and look out for a future article with your best predictions.