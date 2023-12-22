Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Torrential rain and flooding as Storm Zoltan ravages Germany

Imogen Goodman
Imogen Goodman - [email protected]
Published: 22 Dec, 2023 CET. Updated: Fri 22 Dec 2023 09:28 CET
Storms and waves batter the coastline in Bremerhaven on Friday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sina Schuldt

Severe weather has caused major flooding and destruction around Germany - including major rail disruption and Christmas market closures - in the run-up to the Christmas holidays.

Far from the winter wonderland most were hoping for in the days leading up to Christmas, Storm Zoltan has battered Germany will gale-force winds and heavy rain, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Striking the northern coast of Germany on Thursday, the storm continued to pass through the country on Friday, prompting the German Weather Service (DWD) to issue severe weather warnings for both the windy coastal regions and many parts of the south, alongside regions in North-Rhine Westphalia.

Extreme flooding also hit towns and cities along the River Elbe, with water levels rising more than three metres above mean high tide, according to the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency.

In Hamburg, torrential rain caused the Elbe to break its bank and flood the city centre, including the city state's historic Fish Market.

Hamburg Fish Market floods Storm Zoltan

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bodo Marks

In numerous towns across northern Germany, Christmas markets were forced to close their doors amid the hazardous winds and rainy conditions.

In the Hanseatic city of Bremen, the Christmas market remained closed on Friday.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sina Schuldt

In Bremerhaven, a port city to the north of Bremen, parts of the city and the coastline were also heavily flooded during the storms.

Storms in Bremerhaven

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sina Schuldt

Other regions of the country also felt the impact of Storm Zoltan on Thursday.

In North-Rhine Westphalia, emergency services were called out hundreds of times to handle the fall-out from the storm, including fallen trees, tiles falling of roofs and cars veering off the road. 

Cars overturned on the road near Cologne

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | -

Grappling with 110km-per-hour winds, a 19-year-old woman in Rees lost control of her car and landed in the Rhein river, but managed to free herself an escape with minor injuries. 

Rail services between the major cities of Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Berlin were heavily disrupted  due to destroyed sections of track, flooding and dangerous conditions.

READ ALSO: Storm Zoltan: Which trains are cancelled in Germany on Friday?

Hamburg Central Station was rammed with passengers on Friday as travellers attempted to make their journey in time for the Christmas holidays.

Hamburg station Storm Zoltan

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christian Charisius

At one railway crossing near Cologne, sheets of metal and signs were ripped away by the force of the winds, leaving debris scattered across the road.

Railway crossing debris Cologne

Photo: picture alliance/dpa |

In Lower Bavaria, the River Steinach burst its banks in the heavy downpour and water flooded the nearby village of Horb an der Steinbach. 

Weather experts have issued a level three flood warning in the Steinbach region: the second highest on the scale.

Horb an der Steinbach floods

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Pia Bayer

Along the most exposed regions of North and Baltic Sea coastline, the fierce winds were expected to ease slightly in the afternoon before picking up again on Friday evening.

According to DWD, windspeeds of up to 100km per hour are expected late on Friday, and high wind speeds could return again on Saturday evening after calming slightly during the day.

