IN PICTURES: Torrential rain and flooding as Storm Zoltan ravages Germany

Far from the winter wonderland most were hoping for in the days leading up to Christmas, Storm Zoltan has battered Germany will gale-force winds and heavy rain, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Striking the northern coast of Germany on Thursday, the storm continued to pass through the country on Friday, prompting the German Weather Service (DWD) to issue severe weather warnings for both the windy coastal regions and many parts of the south, alongside regions in North-Rhine Westphalia.

Extreme flooding also hit towns and cities along the River Elbe, with water levels rising more than three metres above mean high tide, according to the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency.

In Hamburg, torrential rain caused the Elbe to break its bank and flood the city centre, including the city state's historic Fish Market.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bodo Marks

In numerous towns across northern Germany, Christmas markets were forced to close their doors amid the hazardous winds and rainy conditions.

In the Hanseatic city of Bremen, the Christmas market remained closed on Friday.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sina Schuldt

In Bremerhaven, a port city to the north of Bremen, parts of the city and the coastline were also heavily flooded during the storms.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sina Schuldt

Other regions of the country also felt the impact of Storm Zoltan on Thursday.

In North-Rhine Westphalia, emergency services were called out hundreds of times to handle the fall-out from the storm, including fallen trees, tiles falling of roofs and cars veering off the road.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | -

Grappling with 110km-per-hour winds, a 19-year-old woman in Rees lost control of her car and landed in the Rhein river, but managed to free herself an escape with minor injuries.

Rail services between the major cities of Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Berlin were heavily disrupted due to destroyed sections of track, flooding and dangerous conditions.

Hamburg Central Station was rammed with passengers on Friday as travellers attempted to make their journey in time for the Christmas holidays.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christian Charisius

At one railway crossing near Cologne, sheets of metal and signs were ripped away by the force of the winds, leaving debris scattered across the road.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa |

In Lower Bavaria, the River Steinach burst its banks in the heavy downpour and water flooded the nearby village of Horb an der Steinbach.

Weather experts have issued a level three flood warning in the Steinbach region: the second highest on the scale.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Pia Bayer

Along the most exposed regions of North and Baltic Sea coastline, the fierce winds were expected to ease slightly in the afternoon before picking up again on Friday evening.

According to DWD, windspeeds of up to 100km per hour are expected late on Friday, and high wind speeds could return again on Saturday evening after calming slightly during the day.