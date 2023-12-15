Advertisement

German word of the day For Members

German word of the day: Schlitten

James Jackson
James Jackson - [email protected]
Published: 15 Dec, 2023 CET. Updated: Fri 15 Dec 2023 08:50 CET
German word of the day: Schlitten
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

With this year's cold winter, it's time to make the most of it with this essential German word.

Advertisement

Why do I need to know schlitten

Though it may not sound it, this is a perfect word for those frosty winter days and nights when you want to get out and enjoy one of the few benefits of a cold German winter: the ice and snow. 

What does it mean?

“Schlitten” (pronounced like this) means a sled, sledge, sleigh or toboggan - from the big red one the Weihnachtsmann or Father Christmas rides to the small ones that you may have played on as a child.

So if you want to go “Schlitten fahren” you will be sledging, or in British English this might be called “tobogganing”.

Linguistically the word comes from Old High German “slito”, which referred to a sliding vehicle.

What’s more, this German word can be pretty versatile, because it doesn’t only refer to sledges you sit on. Ice skates are called Schlittschuhen, or “sledge shoes”. Logical! 

Advertisement

So with snow and ice descending on Germany this year, don’t forget to make the most of it and use this essential piece of winter vocabulary. Get your skates on, but don’t forget your Handschuhen (gloves - or literally, hand-shoes)!

READ ALSO: How to prepare for Christmas like a German 

Use it like this: 

Als ich Kind war, bin ich im Winter sehr oft schlitten gefahren.

When I was a child, I often went sledging in winter.

Wir wollen nachmittags Schlitten fahren. Bist du dabei?

We want to go sledging this afternoon. Are you in? 

More

#German word of the day

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also