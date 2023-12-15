German word of the day: Schlitten
With this year's cold winter, it's time to make the most of it with this essential German word.
Why do I need to know schlitten?
Though it may not sound it, this is a perfect word for those frosty winter days and nights when you want to get out and enjoy one of the few benefits of a cold German winter: the ice and snow.
What does it mean?
“Schlitten” (pronounced like this) means a sled, sledge, sleigh or toboggan - from the big red one the Weihnachtsmann or Father Christmas rides to the small ones that you may have played on as a child.
So if you want to go “Schlitten fahren” you will be sledging, or in British English this might be called “tobogganing”.
Linguistically the word comes from Old High German “slito”, which referred to a sliding vehicle.
What’s more, this German word can be pretty versatile, because it doesn’t only refer to sledges you sit on. Ice skates are called Schlittschuhen, or “sledge shoes”. Logical!
So with snow and ice descending on Germany this year, don’t forget to make the most of it and use this essential piece of winter vocabulary. Get your skates on, but don’t forget your Handschuhen (gloves - or literally, hand-shoes)!
Use it like this:
Als ich Kind war, bin ich im Winter sehr oft schlitten gefahren.
When I was a child, I often went sledging in winter.
Wir wollen nachmittags Schlitten fahren. Bist du dabei?
We want to go sledging this afternoon. Are you in?
Use it like this:
Als ich Kind war, bin ich im Winter sehr oft schlitten gefahren.
When I was a child, I often went sledging in winter.
Wir wollen nachmittags Schlitten fahren. Bist du dabei?
We want to go sledging this afternoon. Are you in?
