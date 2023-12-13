German phrase of the day: Kaputt machen

Advertisement

Why do I need to know kaputt machen?

Because though you may know these two words separately, you may not necessarily know all the different meanings they can have when combined. Once you do, you'll see you can use this phrase in a wide range of circumstances.

What does it mean?

Kaputt machen combines the word "kaputt", meaning broken or ruined, with the word "machen", which translates as to do or make - so in literal terms, kaputt machen means to break or ruin something.

This is the way that many German learners may use the phrase if they have accidentally broken their smartphone or dropped some crockery.

Less literally, you might also say an event or project has been ruined, for example by someone turning up late or steering things in the wrong direction.

Nevertheless there are many colloquial ways of applying this phrase that can also be helpful to know. If you're feeling "kaputt" - that is, completely shattered - you can use "kaputt machen" to talk about an activity that's tired you out.

More informally, "kaputt machen" can sometimes be used to talk about something that's messed you up a bit, like a really disturbing film or a unpleasant talk with someone you know.

Use it like this:

Ich habe mich total kaputt gemacht beim Training.

I totally wrecked myself during training.

Unser Trennung hat mich total kaputt gemacht.

Our break-up completely destroyed me.

Wenn du die Tür so zuschlägst, machst du sie kaputt!

If you slam the door so hard, you'll break it!