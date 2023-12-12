Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Auto supplier Bosch to cut 1,500 jobs in Germany

Bosch said Monday it plans to cut up to 1,500 jobs at two German sites making vehicle transmissions, as the

country's auto suppliers struggle with the electric transition.

The cuts at Feuerbach and Schwieberdingen in southwest Germany, to be completed by the end of 2025, will affect roles in development, administration and sales, a spokeswoman told AFP.

Talks are ongoing with employee representatives to avoid compulsory redundancies.

The spokeswoman said Bosch was looking at "redeployment of employees to other areas, offering qualification programmes in areas that are growing", as well as early retirement and voluntary redundancy.

Bosch is facing major structural changes when it comes to transmissions as the shift to electromobility gathers pace.

In July, Bosch signed a deal with employee representatives barring redundances in its mobility unit in Germany, which has about 80,000 workers.

German football clubs accept investor plan

German football clubs voted in a plan to secure private equity investment on Monday in return for a share of TV rights

over the next two decades.

In total, 24 of the 36 clubs in the top two divisions of German football voted in favour of the plan at an assembly in Frankfurt, enough to give the proposal the necessary two-thirds majority.

One fewer vote would have seen the process fail. Ten of the clubs voted against the plan while two abstained in the secret ballot.

A similar proposal which sought to sell off a higher percentage of the TV revenue for a larger fee failed to get the necessary majority when put to a vote in May.

The German Football League (DFL) which proposed the vote said it would "secure the long-term and sustainable success" of the clubs and the top two divisions.

"The aim is for the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 to continue to be competitive in sporting and commercial terms, and remain financially stable while maintaining the balance between social integration and economic growth."

Surprise at Deutsche Bahn boss bonuses

An investigation by WDR, NDR and Suddeutsche Zeitung has revealed that bosses from Deutsche Bahn will be taking home around five million euro in bonuses in the next year, despite widespread issues with rail infrastructure and delayed trains.

The news comes as passenger advocacy groups urge greater investment in Germany's rail infrastructure. The country lags several of its neighbours in terms of per capita spending on repairing and improving the country's railways.

According to a recent report by Deutsche Welle, while Luxembourg and Switzerland spend €575 and €450 per capita on rail, Germany spends just €114.

'Reichsburger' coup leaders charged

A number of the ringleaders of the so-called 'Prince Reuss' group who were planning to overthrow the German government in violent attacks last year have had formal charges filed by the Federal Prosecuter's Office.

69 individuals have been in police custody since late 2022, after a series of police raids uncovered evidence of a detailed plan to storm the Reichstag, attack infrastructure and kidnap politicians.

The trials are taking place in Frankfurt, and will continue for several weeks.