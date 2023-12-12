EXPLAINED: How to have your marriage abroad recognised in Germany

Advertisement

If you got married outside of Germany before moving here – or if you already live in Germany but opted for a beachside wedding in Spain or the excitement of a Las Vegas wedding chapel, you’ll typically need to advise German authorities.

This is especially true if at least one partner is German.

Does Germany consider my marriage valid?

In most cases, yes.

If the marriage performed abroad was conducted in the customary manner that the country typically observes, and is a legal marriage in that country – Germany will typically consider it valid in Germany as well.

You then just need to go about proving it.

What documents do I need?

To do this, make an appointment at your local registry office and present your marriage certificate. If you’re moving to Germany for the first time, you can try simply bringing your marriage certificate with you to your first appointment registering your residence (Anmeldung), along with your passport and birth certificate.

Official documents such as your marriage certificate may need to be authenticated depending on which country the document is from. German authorities won’t require this step if the certificate is from one of the 125 signatories of the Hague Convention, which includes European countries, the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Brazil, and India - just to name a few.

If in doubt, it’s a good idea to check in with the responsible German mission abroad, who can then authenticate the document. They cannot, however, legally translate it into German. You also can't get married at a German mission abroad.

In most cases, you won’t need your marriage certificate authenticated. However, if the certificate is in a language other than German, you may need to have it translated by a court-approved translator. Documents issues in English are often accepted, but this may depend on your local authority.

If your certificate is from another EU country, you can request an EU multilingual standard form from that country’s authorities. The form, when presented together with your original document, can be used as a translation aid. Germany will typically waive the requirement for a certified translation if you have one of these. The forms, however, are only available in other EU countries.

What if one of us is German?

Before the German partner gets married abroad, they may be required to get a “certificate of no impediment” (Ehefähigkeitszeugnis) from German authorities – which simply certifies that they are not married already and thus can marry. This certificate is available either at local authority offices in Germany or from the relevant German mission abroad. It’s typically valid for six months.

If the German partner is divorced, they may need a copy of the divorce certificate from a German court as well.

Unlike some nationalities, Germans who are married abroad aren't legally required to inform the German authorities of their marriage abroad if they're not resident in Germany. However, it may still be wise to register a marriage abroad with a German consulate in order for the German partner to pass on their German citizenship to any children they may have.

