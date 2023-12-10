Germany's new DB timetable brings more trains but higher prices

Advertisement

There will be more frequent services on the routes between Berlin and North-Rhine Westphalia, between Berlin and Munich, and between Leipzig, Jena and Nürnberg, plus there will be a second direct ICE high-speed service between Berlin and Vienna.

The Saale valley area in Saxony-Anhalt will now have five IC train connections a day, compared with just one previously. Magdeburg will also get its first connection to Hamburg and more direct services to Berlin and Rostock. READ ALSO: Why are German train stations among the 'worst in Europe'?