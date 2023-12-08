PODCAST: The next steps for Germany’s dual citizenship law and what what will change in 2024?

Advertisement

Join The Local with our podcast listener offer

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Aaron Burnett and James Jackson. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:

German citizenship debate held in the Bundestag:

What you should know about your rights if your flight or train is delayed or cancelled in Germany:

German students’ performance on subjects like maths and reading falls significantly:

Germany's budget crisis:

What is Weihnachtsgeld and how do you get it?

What we can expect from 2024: