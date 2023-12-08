Advertisement

PODCAST: The next steps for Germany’s dual citizenship law and what what will change in 2024?

Published: 8 Dec, 2023 CET. Updated: Fri 8 Dec 2023 09:25 CET
This week we're talking about what we learned from the debate on the new citizenship law and the next steps, your rights if your flight or train is cancelled or delayed, PISA score shock, the budget crisis, Weihnachtsgeld and what to expect in 2024.

In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Aaron Burnett and James Jackson. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:

German citizenship debate held in the Bundestag:

What you should know about your rights if your flight or train is delayed or cancelled in Germany:

German students’ performance on subjects like maths and reading falls significantly:

Germany's budget crisis:

What is Weihnachtsgeld and how do you get it?

What we can expect from 2024:

