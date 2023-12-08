Germany in Focus Paywall free
PODCAST: The next steps for Germany’s dual citizenship law and what what will change in 2024?
This week we're talking about what we learned from the debate on the new citizenship law and the next steps, your rights if your flight or train is cancelled or delayed, PISA score shock, the budget crisis, Weihnachtsgeld and what to expect in 2024.
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Aaron Burnett and James Jackson. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:
German citizenship debate held in the Bundestag:
- What are the next steps for Germany's long-awaited dual citizenship law?
- Should you apply for citizenship before or after the new law comes in?
What you should know about your rights if your flight or train is delayed or cancelled in Germany:
- Thousands of passengers stranded as Munich airport closes due to freezing rain
- What are your rights in Germany if your flight is cancelled?
- How to get compensation for a delayed or cancelled train in Germany
German students’ performance on subjects like maths and reading falls significantly:
Germany's budget crisis:
What is Weihnachtsgeld and how do you get it?
What we can expect from 2024:
- What you need to know about money and tax changes in 2024
- German government to loosen up cannabis legalisation law
