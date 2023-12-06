EXPLAINED: The new direct flights to and from Germany in 2024

Advertisement

2024 is an exciting year for air travellers to and from Germany – especially foreigners who might come from far afield – due to the number of new direct intercontinental options coming online.

New transatlantic options

For those who need to hop “the pond”, German flagship carrier Lufthansa is adding a host of new direct routes from its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich.

Starting on May 30th, a daily direct flight will connect Munich and Seattle-Tacoma Airport, complementing the already existing direct route between Seattle-Tacoma and Frankfurt. It’ll operate daily in summer and carry on in winter for three days a week.

Lufthansa will also add two new direct flights from its main hub in Frankfurt, including a daily service to Minneapolis-St. Paul and a flight to Raleigh-Durham that will go five times a week. Both flights are set to start operating in early June 2024.

Four new direct routes to the US from Germany are coming online in 2024. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Andreas Arnold

Condor is also adding American and Canadian routes. Starting September 6th, the airline will offer direct flights to San Antonio, Texas three times a week.

Those flying to western Canada – hoping to enjoy the Rocky Mountains – will be able to hop on Condor two times a week with a direct service from Frankfurt to Calgary. This increases the competition on the Calgary route – which is already serviced daily by Air Canada.

Lufthansa is also increasing the number of flights they operate on some already existing routes, starting in summer 2024.

The current Frankfurt to Austin service will increase from three times a week to four, while San Diego to Munich will become a daily service, rather than its current five times a week.

Eurowings will also increase its current service from Tampa to Frankfurt – which now runs four times a week – to a daily service.

New options for Iraq and Armenia

Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings is also expanding its offerings for travellers headed further east.

Berlin, Hamburg, and Stuttgart will all be getting daily connections to Erbil in northern Iraq – each one going twice a week – starting on December 19th of this year. They complement an already existing service between Erbil and Düsseldorf.

The Eurowings offers brings in some competition to German routes to Erbil. Iraqi Airways and UR Airlines already operate some direct services between Erbil and Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, and Munich – although the Hamburg and Stuttgart connections remain new.

The carrier also plans to add a weekly service to the Armenian capital of Yerevan, starting in May.

