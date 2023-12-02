Former Germany defender Schulz charged over domestic violence complaint
Former Germany international Nico Schulz has been charged with aggravated assault dating back to 2020, the Dortmund public prosecutor's office told the German news agency SID, a subsidiary of AFP, on Friday.
The indictment paves the way for a trial.
In August 2022, a former girlfriend of Schulz filed a complaint against him for domestic violence.
Schulz is currently without a club after Borussia Dortmund terminated his contract in July by mutual agreement, without specifying the details of the agreement.
Schulz, 30, made 12 appearances for the German national team between autumn 2018 and autumn 2020, but has not played since November 11, 2020.
