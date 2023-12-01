TELL US: What are your hacks for finding a rental flat in Germany?

Advertisement

It won't have escaped anyone's attention that Germany is in the grip of a major housing shortage right now.

Especially in major cities like Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt, the competition for rental properties is fierce and searching for a new place can be an absolute nightmare.

That's why we want to pool your knowledge and find out the best hacks for finding a rental property or a room to rent in Germany.

Let us know what's worked for you in the past by filling in our survey below and we'll use the best responses in a future article.