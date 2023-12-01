Renting Paywall free
TELL US: What are your hacks for finding a rental flat in Germany?
Thanks to Germany's ongoing housing crisis, it isn't unusual for people to search for several months when they need somewhere to live. What tips and tricks have you used to beat the crowds and find your ideal rental flat or room?
It won't have escaped anyone's attention that Germany is in the grip of a major housing shortage right now.
Especially in major cities like Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt, the competition for rental properties is fierce and searching for a new place can be an absolute nightmare.
That's why we want to pool your knowledge and find out the best hacks for finding a rental property or a room to rent in Germany.
Let us know what's worked for you in the past by filling in our survey below and we'll use the best responses in a future article.
