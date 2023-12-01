German word of the day: Übrigens

Advertisement

Why do I need to know Übrigens?

‘Übrigens’, which sounds like this, directly translates to ‘by the way’ or ‘on another note’ in English, and aids in smoothly changing the subject or adding additional information without abruptly shifting the conversation.

Where does it come from?

Its documented use dates back to the end of the late 17th century, demonstrating its continued relevance in the German language.

While ‘übrigens’ is still commonly used in a similar way today, it can also be interchanged with other terms such as ‘nebenbei’ or ‘außerdem’.

This interjection has several uses and is mainly used in a colloquial way.

How do I use it?

This versatile little word can be used to transition topics:

‘Ich liebe dieses Restaurant in der Innenstadt. Übrigens, hast du den neuen Film gesehen, der gerade herausgekommen ist?’

‘I love that restaurant downtown. Oh, by the way, have you seen the new movie that just came out?’

‘Übrigens’ can also be used to add extra information:

‘Ich plane später einkaufen zu gehen. Übrigens, brauchst du etwas aus dem Geschäft?’

‘I’m planning to go shopping later. By the way, did you need anything from the shop?’

Advertisement

Alternatively, you could use it to introduce a related point:

‘Wir besprechen das Budget für das Projekt nächsten Monat. Übrigens, ich habe einige nützliche Tipps online gefunden, die uns helfen könnten, Kosten zu sparen.’

‘We’re discussing the budget for next month’s project. By the way, I found some useful tips online that might help us save on costs.’

Lastly, ‘übrigens’ can be implemented to share a small detail:

‘Ich hatte gestern eine tolle Zeit am Strand. Übrigens, ich habe Sarah dort getroffen.’

‘I had a great time at the beach yesterday. Oh, by the way, I bumped into Sarah while I was there’.