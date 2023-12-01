Germany in Focus Paywall free
Christmas markets in Germany and how did things get so bad at Stuttgart immigration office?
In this week's Germany in Focus we chat about the deepening debt crisis, Christmas markets and Advent traditions, changes to the cannabis law, preparing for winter weather, issues at Stuttgart immigration office and events in December.
Join The Local with our podcast listener offer
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Aaron Burnett and Imogen Goodman. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:
Christmas markets and Advent traditions in Germany:
- What's the history behind Germany's beloved Christmas markets?
- German word of the day - der Adventkrantz
Germany's growing budget crisis:
- Schuldenbremse - What is Germany's debt brake and how does it affect residents?
- How deep does the German fear of debt go?
New cannabis draft law and timeline:
Preparing for winter:
The fines drivers in Germany need to know about in winter
Problems at Stuttgart immigration office:
- How German immigration office delays hurt lives of foreign workers
- 'They treat us like trash': Problems at Stuttgart immigration office persist
- Are Germany's immigration offices making foreigners feel unwelcome?
Events happening in December:
