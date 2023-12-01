Advertisement

Christmas markets in Germany and how did things get so bad at Stuttgart immigration office?

Published: 1 Dec, 2023 CET. Updated: Fri 1 Dec 2023 09:10 CET
Germany in Focus. A podcast by The Local. Image: The Local

In this week's Germany in Focus we chat about the deepening debt crisis, Christmas markets and Advent traditions, changes to the cannabis law, preparing for winter weather, issues at Stuttgart immigration office and events in December.

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Aaron Burnett and Imogen Goodman. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:

Christmas markets and Advent traditions in Germany:

Germany's growing budget crisis:

New cannabis draft law and timeline:

Preparing for winter:

The fines drivers in Germany need to know about in winter

Problems at Stuttgart immigration office: 

Events happening in December:

