The best events happening in Berlin this December

Advertisement

Christmas markets - across the city

We couldn't talk about events in Berlin without mentioning the amazing variety of Christmas markets.

Some of the most well-known Weihnachtsmärkte in Berlin, include the market at ‘Roten Rathaus’, Charlottenburg Palace, Bebelplatz (which is usually held at Gendarmenmarkt but this year that location is under construction) and at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church.

But you should also check out some of the smaller, local markets.

For instance, the regular arts and craft market in Wedding's Leopoldplatz turns into a Christmas market and takes place every Sunday before Christmas (on the 3rd, 10th and 17th December).

There are also Christmas markets being held in Berlin-Zehlendorf at the Mexikoplatz S-Bahn station, on these dates.

The Alt-Rixdorf Christmas market 2023 is taking place over the weekend of December 8th-10th. You can expect lots of homemade crafts, gifts, food and drink.

The African Winter Market is another great choice for those looking for exciting gifts.

Visitors can browse through the arts, crafts and fashion from up-and-coming artists on four floors at the Kühlhaus Berlin. There is also a DJ and food. READ ALSO: INTERVIEW - Why so many people move to Berlin The first visitors at the Christmas market on Bebelplatz in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jens Kalaene It takes place from December 2nd to 3rd, and costs €5 for adults while it's free for children.

Chandelier sessions with David Hedderman: December 2nd

For a free local music event, check out the latest Chandelier Sessions.

On Saturday December 2nd, Dublin-born and Berlin-based artist and musician David Hedderman will perform at the Tuesday Coworking site at Bundesallee 187, 10717 Berlin-Wilmersdorf.

Hedderman will be joined on flute by Aidan Floatinghome, while folk artist Sarah Buckley, who's from Cork, will be providing the support.

Doors open at 7pm, and the event starts at 7.30pm.

Advertisement

An evening of Baroque at Schloss Charlottenburg: December 10th and 17th

There are lots of Advert concert options throughout December across Germany. But if you are partial to the harpsichord and would like to experience it in a regal setting, then this special Baroque evening could be up your street.

Led by Alexandra Rossmann, The Berlin Residenz Ensemble will perform an assortment of charming pieces, including Bach's Keyboard Concerto in A Major BWV 1055 and arias from Handel's Messiah HWV 56.

The Schloss Charlottenburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jens Kalaene

Festival Orchester Berlin’s Vier Jahreszeiten (Four Seasons) Vivaldi: December 22nd

For those looking for a cultural pre-Christmas concert, the Festival Orchester Berlin is performing Four Seasons by Vivaldi.

The event takes place at the Französische Friedrichstadtkirche from 8pm and tickets cost around €38.

New Year's Eve run (Silvesterlauf 2023)

For those looking to blow off the cobwebs and challenge themselves, there's the annual New Year's Eve run in Berlin.

Organised by the SCC Berlin, this is a run around the Teufelsberg in Grunewald, with different distances to choose from depending on age and fitness. Starting time ranges between 12noon and 1pm, and costs for talking part range between €10 and €28. Advertisement

New Year's Eve at the Brandenburg Gate

If you're looking for a party with a bang but want to avoid the (often dangerous) neighbourhood fireworks in Berlin, check out the Silvester party at the landmark Brandenburger Tor.

Expect professional fireworks, food trucks and music at the event being held at Pariser Platz.

Tickets cost €10 per person and it runs from 4pm to 2am.