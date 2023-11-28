Students in Germany to get cheaper 'Deutschlandticket'

Advertisement

Local and regional public transport nationwide will cost €29.40 per month for people studying in Germany under new plans from the federal and state governments.

The reduced-price offer, which is 60 percent of the cost of a regular €49 ticket, is likely to come into force from the summer semester onwards.

Students in Germany can already get cheaper travel in the form of a semester ticket. But this move would provide a uniform ticket that students could use across Germany, as is the case with the €49 Deutschlandticket.

North Rhine-Westphalia transport minister Oliver Krischer called the agreement a breakthrough, which will have a positive impact on around three million students.

The new offer could kick off next summer, provided that the general student committees conclude the agreements, said Krischer.

Transport Minister Volker Wissing, of the Free Democrats (FDP), said he was pleased that a deal could be reached.

"With the Deutschlandticket semester ticket, we are permanently connecting a younger group of customers to public transport," he said.

Isabel Cademartori, transport policy spokeswoman for the SPD parliamentary group, said it was a "great success" that a Germany-wide semester ticket was finally being brought in.