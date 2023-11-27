German word of the day: Verarschen

Advertisement

Why do I need to know verarschen?

Though it's not a verb you'd necessarily learn in German class, you're bound to hear lots in everyday conversation - as well as on certain German television shows. With its relaxed, colloquial tone, using words like this is also a great way to make your German sound more down to earth.

What does it mean?

Verarschen (pronounced like this) can be fairly accurately translated with the British English expression, "taking the piss (out of something or someone)" or, more internationally, "mucking around". It's definitely more on the colloquial side of German, so it's best not to use it in formal or professional situations.

Most often, you'll hear verarschen in jokey contexts, when friends are making fun of one another or someone's pulling your leg.

Saying, "Ich verarsche dich nur" would mean, for example, "I'm just kidding around" or "I'm just taking the piss", signalling that what has just been said wasn't meant to be taken seriously.

Another phrase you might hear when somebody thinks they're being tricked is: "Verarschen kann ich mich selbst!" which roughly translates as "I can pull my own leg" and indicates that you know someone is taking the mickey.

In some cases though, verarschen can be said with a much more serious tone and intent.

Asking someone, "Willst du mich verarschen?" can be a way of confronting someone if you feel like they've done something unpleasant or are treating you badly.

It might have a similar connotation to: "Are you taking the piss?" or: "Are you kidding me?". If you want to hear this version of the phrase in use on a regular basis, watch any German dating show.

Use it like this:

Du willst mich wohl verarschen, nicht wahr?

You're pulling my leg, aren't you?

Ich sagte ihr ganz ernst, "Willst du mich verarschen?"

I told her quite seriously, "Are you kidding me?"