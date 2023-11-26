Advertisement

Politics

Berlin 'relieved' by release of Hamas hostages, including 4 German-Israelis

AFP
AFP - [email protected]
Published: 26 Nov, 2023 CET. Updated: Sun 26 Nov 2023 08:56 CET
Berlin 'relieved' by release of Hamas hostages, including 4 German-Israelis
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock addresses guests during the opening of the NATO Cyber Defence Conference in Berlin. Photo: John MACDOUGALL/AFP.

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said early Sunday she was "relieved" over the release of a second group of Hamas hostages, including four German-Israelis.

Advertisement

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said early Sunday she was "relieved" over the release of a second group of Hamas hostages, including four German-Israelis.

"I am thinking of them and of those who are still in the hands of Hamas. We are working with all our might to ensure that they too will soon be free," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

More

#Politics #Israel

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also