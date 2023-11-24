PODCAST: The 'worst' German cities for foreigners and what is Germany's debt brake?
This week we talk about Germany's love of fax, the Islam conference, the debt brake, the two cities deemed the 'worst' for foreigners and food culture shocks.
In this episode of the Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Imogen Goodman and James Jackson Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
We talk about why Germany’s love affair with the fax machine may be coming to an end.
Germany's Interior Ministry has been holding a conference on Islam this week - we look at why it's been controversial.
After the dual citizenship law was put on pause, we give you the latest update and how it’s changing.
The German government has been freaking out about billions of missing euros from the budget after a court ruling involving the debt brake - we explain what the debt brake is. Since we recorded, the German government has indicated it will suspend the debt break once again in 2023 to allow the current spending plan to remain the same - though the budget for 2024 is still unclear.
- Germany to seek debt rule suspension for 2023
- Germany delays 2024 budget decision after court blow
- How Germany's budget crisis could affect you
A new survey ranks Hamburg and Berlin as two of the worst cities for foreigners. Are they that bad?
Finally, we discuss some food culture shocks that The Local Germany readers have had and we share ours.
