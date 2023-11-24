PODCAST: The 'worst' German cities for foreigners and what is Germany's debt brake?

Advertisement

In this episode of the Germany in Focus podcast

We talk about why Germany’s love affair with the fax machine may be coming to an end.

Germany's Interior Ministry has been holding a conference on Islam this week - we look at why it's been controversial.

After the dual citizenship law was put on pause, we give you the latest update and how it’s changing.

The German government has been freaking out about billions of missing euros from the budget after a court ruling involving the debt brake - we explain what the debt brake is. Since we recorded, the German government has indicated it will suspend the debt break once again in 2023 to allow the current spending plan to remain the same - though the budget for 2024 is still unclear.

A new survey ranks Hamburg and Berlin as two of the worst cities for foreigners. Are they that bad?

Finally, we discuss some food culture shocks that The Local Germany readers have had and we share ours.