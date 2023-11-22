What is ‘Buß-und Bettag’ and why is it a public holiday in only one German state?

Advertisement

When does it take place and who marks it?

Buß- and Bettag (Day of Prayer and Repentance) takes place on the Wednesday before Ewigkeitssonntag (Eternity Sunday), also called Totensonntag, a day commemorating the dead. Another way to remember the event is that it always falls on the penultimate Wednesday before the first Advent (which is December 3rd this year).

In 2023, the Day of Prayer and Repentance is on November 22nd.

It is an official public holiday in the eastern state of Saxony where people get a day off work, while shops and other businesses close.

A special rule applies in Bavaria: it is not a public holiday so shops are open and people have to work. But young people do not have to go to school or nursery. For teachers, the day is free of lessons, but they still have to work.

This can create a headache for families trying to find childcare.

In several states the day is marked as a 'silent day'. For this reason, there is a ban on dancing (!) in Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Saarland, according to German media reports.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about Germany's public holidays in 2024

Advertisement

Where does it come from?

Buß- und Bettag is a Protestant Christian memorial day.

It dates back to the Middle Ages, where prayers and reflection were called upon when a country was in a state of crisis or adversity. Its purpose is to urge people to pray, reflect and consider their faith.

Traditionally, there are three parts to the practicing of this holiday.

Firstly, the church intervenes before God on behalf of sinners who feel guilt. Secondly, this holiday is meant to test people's consciousness before God. And lastly, the church should show its guardian function and devotion towards its people.

It's not the time for dancing in some German states. Photo: shbs from Pixabay Why is it not celebrated Germany-wide? Buß- und Bettag used to be celebrated across the German-speaking territories and beyond. In 1878, for example, it was celebrated in 28 countries.

During that time it had not yet received a fixed date but was selected individually by countries. After receiving a fixed date from Prussia, other protestant churches followed.

Later on during the Second World War, the date was moved to Sunday to allow more working time, but then moved back to Wednesday post-war.

It was a public holiday in all German states until 1967, before being abolished by communist East Germany.

After reunification, it was reinstated as a statutory holiday throughout Germany.

However, at the start of 1995 it was abolished to reduce the burden on employers who became obliged to pay contributions to long-term care insurance.

Advertisement

Only Saxony kept the holiday. But for this reason, employees in the state have to pay a higher contribution to compulsory long-term care insurance.

How is it celebrated nowadays?

In most German states, holiday laws permit that religious employees can take this day off if they request it. For instance, protestants may want to attend a church service.

They can take the day off without a day's holiday being deducted. However, they are not paid for it unless the employer specifically agrees to it.

READ ALSO: These are the 'special days' when you can get paid time off in Germany

As we mentioned, in Bavaria “Buß- und Bettag” is a public holiday solely for school students, whereas in Saxony, it is a public holiday for everyone.

According to a YouGov survey, around two thirds of people in Germany - 62 percent - would like to see Buß-und Bettag as a nationwide public holiday once again. Meanwhile, just over 21 percent are against having it as a public holiday and 17 percent are undecided.