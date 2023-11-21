Living in Germany Paywall free
TELL US: Where are the best places to live in Germany?
Whether it's a city, smaller town or the middle of nowhere, we'd love to hear where you recommend living in Germany.
A new ranking by InterNations found that Hamburg and Berlin are two of the worst places for foreigners to live.
Although these surveys are interesting, we'd like to hear directly from The Local's readers on the great (and possibly not so good) places to move to in Germany.
Please fill out our short survey below to share your thoughts, which we may include in a future article.
