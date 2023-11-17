PODCAST: Germany’s 'unfair’ family reunification rules and most surprising German taxes

Advertisement

In this episode of the Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Rachel Stern and Aaron Burnett. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

We chat about American football's popularity in Germany and Rachel Loxton's trip to Frankfurt to see an NFL game.

We then get into the latest strikes in Germany and how they might affect you.

We talk about how long Germans typically live and why life expectancy is falling.

After a group of hikers were questioned by police, we discuss border checks in Germany and heightened tensions following the outbreak of the Middle East war.

Since we recorded our podcast, it emerged that the opposition Christian Democrats have a submitted a bill for discussion that would see foreigners lose their citizenship rights if they are found to be anti-Semitic.

Under Germany’s new immigration law, family reunification rules are being eased - but only for future skilled workers. We hear from a Local reader who wants to bring an ageing parent to Germany.

Finally, we talk about the most surprising taxes in Germany.