PODCAST: Why is Germany's landmark dual citizenship law on hold?

In this episode of the Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Rachel Stern and Imogen Goodman. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

We start off by hearing about some Diwali events happening in Germany.

We dig into why the debate in the Bundestag on Germany's new citizenship law has been delayed and why the topic of integration of people with a migration background is surfacing again. We also hear from guest Hakan Demir, a Social Democrat MP working on the reforms.

German states and Chancellor Olaf Scholz have drawn up measures to change Germany’s rules on asylum seekers. We chat about what the new rules are and why Germany is toughening its stance.

The future of the €49 ticket is safe - at least for now. We talk about the latest agreement on the travel pass.

Finally, we’ll talk about things that have confused us about renting a flat in Germany and how we dealt with them.