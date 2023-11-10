PODCAST: Why is Germany's landmark dual citizenship law on hold?
This week we look into why the Germany citizenship reforms have hit a hurdle, how the government is tightening migration and asylum rules, the €49 ticket being rescued (for now) and confusing things about renting in Germany.
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode of the Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Rachel Stern and Imogen Goodman. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
We start off by hearing about some Diwali events happening in Germany.
We dig into why the debate in the Bundestag on Germany's new citizenship law has been delayed and why the topic of integration of people with a migration background is surfacing again. We also hear from guest Hakan Demir, a Social Democrat MP working on the reforms.
- What's next for Germany's landmark citizenship reforms?
- Why has Germany's citizenship debate reform been delayed?
German states and Chancellor Olaf Scholz have drawn up measures to change Germany’s rules on asylum seekers. We chat about what the new rules are and why Germany is toughening its stance.
The future of the €49 ticket is safe - at least for now. We talk about the latest agreement on the travel pass.
Finally, we’ll talk about things that have confused us about renting a flat in Germany and how we dealt with them.
Join the conversation in our comments section below.
