Bavaria bans sale of 'hot chips' over health concerns

The 'Hot Chip Challenge' or 'One Chip Challenge' has become a popular phenomenon on social media sites like TikTok. It involves eating a tortilla chip made from two of the hottest chilis in the world.

However, in Germany the challenge has resulted in some people developing health difficulties. Several teenagers - including in Bavaria - have reportedly been rushed to hospital. Meanwhile, a 14-year old boy in the US state of Massachusetts died hours after taking part in the challenge, however it unclear whether his death was caused by the food.

Now Bavaria is following the lead of Baden-Württemberg and banning the sale of the hot and spicy snack.

A spokesperson for the Bavarian State Office for Health and Food Safety (LGL) told the Augsburger Allgemeine that based on the findings of tests, they believe no batch on the market can be classified as safe.

The district administrative authorities responsible for enforcement "have already been informed and asked to take appropriate measures by removing the product from circulation regardless of the batch", said the office.

The German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) warned against the consumption of these crisps and other extremely spicy foods in September.

Excessive consumption of highly spicy foods could lead to "serious health problems", the institute stated. "In the past, cases have repeatedly been reported in which adverse effects such as irritation of the mucous membranes, nausea, vomiting and high blood pressure have been observed."

Previously, two import companies recalled individual batches of the product due to fluctuating and sometimes extremely high levels of the chilli component capsaicin.