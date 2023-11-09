German habits Paywall free
TELL US: What food culture shocks have you experienced in Germany?
From beer for breakfast to raw meat on bread, we'd love to know what's surprised or shocked you about food culture in Germany.
Navigating food culture in a foreign country can be a minefield - and Germany is no exception.
Whether it's the blank stare you get after asking for tap water in a restaurant or the idea of having bread for dinner, there are a plenty of strange quirks when it comes to eating and drinking in the Bundesrepublik. We'd love to hear what you've noticed!
Please share your experiences and opinions with our readers by filling in the questionnaire below. We aim to use the best responses in a future article.
If the questionnaire does not appear below please click here.
Comments
See Also
Navigating food culture in a foreign country can be a minefield - and Germany is no exception.
Whether it's the blank stare you get after asking for tap water in a restaurant or the idea of having bread for dinner, there are a plenty of strange quirks when it comes to eating and drinking in the Bundesrepublik. We'd love to hear what you've noticed!
Please share your experiences and opinions with our readers by filling in the questionnaire below. We aim to use the best responses in a future article.
If the questionnaire does not appear below please click here.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.