Cologne Carnival set to kick off with beefed up security

Carnival is known for being a particularly special event in the German cultural calendar - but for residents of the city, it's not all fun and games.

As the cathedral city prepares to kick off this year's celebrations on November 11th, they're bracing for a mass influx of party-goers from across Germany - and security will be tighter than ever.

According to reports in the German media, 1,000 police officers, 180 public order officers and more than 1,000 private security staff will be on hand to manage the rush of revellers over the weekend.

The numbers of people coming to carnival has increased exponentially in recent years - but the fact that this year the opening falls on a Saturday is expected to push up the numbers even further.

At carnival, excessive alcohol consumption regularly leads to enormous crowds and unsightly side effects that annoy residents. This year, peeing in public is punishable by fines of up to €200.

Another challenge authorities have cited this year is that Cologne's largest synagogue is also located in the neighbourhood.

In view of the rise in anti-Semitic incidents since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, the place of worship will be cordoned off with bars and specially secured.

The police are appealing to all revellers to adapt their costumes to the current crisis situation and, for example, to refrain from wearing convincing fake weapons.

In the North Rhine-Westphalian capital of Düsseldorf, meanwhile, the start of carnival will coincide with a pro-Palestine solidarity demonstration.

Last week, around 17,000 people joined a rally to call for an end to Israel's relentless bombardment of Gaza. According to police, the demonstration was peaceful.

On November 11th, a similar protest under the title "Stop the aggression" will take place - but this time starting at the Marktplatz, or market square, where a few hours earlier the jester "Hoppeditz" will jump out of a mustard pot and make a speech to mark the beginning of carnival.

Police say they have no intention of banning the march, but are in talks with the organisers to ensure things run smoothly.