Do Germans want a complete ban on New Year's Eve fireworks?

Advertisement

A third of Germans surveyed (34 percent) are firmly against fireworks of any sort, according to a survey conducted by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of DPA.

A further 19 percent said that they "rather dislike" firecrackers and rockets. According to the survey, only 14 percent are "completely in favour" of the the fireworks, which are available for private purchase and set off en masse every Silvester, especially in big cities like Berlin.

The use of fireworks - which are often set off on pedestrian walkways or thrown at incoming cars - are increasingly a thorn in the side of police officers.

A nationwide ban on setting off private fireworks combined with a ban on their sales has "actually been necessary for a long time", said Stephan Weh, head of the Berlin police union (GdP).

READ ALSO: Berlin police call for ban on New Year's Eve fireworks

Last Silvester, young men went on a rampage with firecrackers and rockets in several Berlin neighbourhoods.

They also threw and shot firecrackers at police officers and firefighters.

Similar scenes also took place in other major cities, leading to many severe injuries and hospitalisations.

READ ALSO: Germany's NYE celebrations marred by death, injuries and attacks

Which groups are more against fireworks?

The rejection of fireworks on Silvester is strongest in the over 55 age group: 46 percent of older people do not like firecrackers and rockets at all.

The representative survey also revealed that men favoured firecrackers more than women in all age groups.

Advertisement

Exactly half of those surveyed (50 percent) are against firecrackers and fireworks in private hands.

A quarter (24 percent) are in favour of a complete ban on New Year's Eve fireworks in Germany. A further 26 percent believe that there should only be organised fireworks.

A further 31 percent are in favour of a ban on private fireworks displays in areas such as old town centres - as is currently the case in a number of German cities - while 14 percent think that firecrackers and fireworks should be allowed everywhere in the country on New Year's Eve without exceptions.