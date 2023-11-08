Anmeldung: Berlin rolls out digital registration for all residents

Advertisement

Starting this Wednesday, Berlin residents will no longer have to set foot in a Bürgeramt to receive a Meldebescheinigung, the document which shows that they’ve registered a new address.

Rather they’ll be able to apply entirely online and free of charge for the document, a service that some districts briefly offered during the Covid-19 pandemic but that is now being rolled out across the whole capital city.

According to Berlin’s Chief Digital Officer Martina Klement, residents should be able to receive the document as efficiently and quickly as possible.

The aim is to relieve the burden of Bürgerämter, who last year had 137,000 appointments for the Anmeldung, or registration.

“This will free up the citizens’ offices for other important tasks,” wrote the city government in an official announcement of the service on Wednesday.

Starting in 2024, other federal states should also be able to use the service developed in Berlin, Klement told local broadcaster rbb.

A legal requirement

It may have come as a surprise to some - particularly EU citizens who have not had to endure the German visa process - but completing your Anmeldung is a legal requirement for anyone living in Germany.

Everyone who arrives in Germany with the intention to live here is required to register within 14 days of moving in.

Tourists generally don’t intend to live in Germany and are an exception, meaning that they're allowed to stay up to three months without registering.

Even those who are only in the country temporarily - for example students - are still required to register.

