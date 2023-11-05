Thousands march in Berlin in solidarity with Palestinians

Advertisement

Police put the turnout at 9,000 in the Berlin demonstration and at 17,000 in the western city of Duesseldorf -- more than expected.

The Berlin protest passed off peacefully, although police said they made around 60 arrests for public order offences and on suspicion of incitement to racial hatred.

At the Berlin rally, many protesters came with their families and children.

"Save Gaza", "Stop genocide" and "Ceasefire" were emblazoned on marchers' placards, according to AFP journalists.

The participants, many of whom wore the keffiyeh, the scarf worn by Palestinian activists, gathered on the famous Alexanderplatz in central Berlin, shouting "Free Palestine". Many held Palestinian flags.

The demonstration was called by several associations supporting the Palestinians. The city of Frankfurt also hosted a march in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Israeli forces have encircled Gaza's largest city, trying to crush Hamas in retaliation for October 7 raids into Israel that officials say killed around 1,400 people, mostly civilians, with about 240 others kidnapped.

The health ministry in Gaza, which is run by Hamas, says more than 9,200 Gazans, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli strikes and the intensifying ground campaign.

Police had expressed fears of tension ahead of Saturday's demonstrations following the ban on activities in Germany linked to Hamas and the Samidoun association, whose members are accused of celebrating the attack on Israel.

The ban was made official on Thursday.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has been criticised by the conservative opposition for delaying the implementation of the ban announced a fortnight ago by Chancellor Olaf Scholz.