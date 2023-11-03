PODCAST: Why is Germany coming down hard on Palestine solidarity protests?
This week we get into how Germany is reacting to the Israel-Hamas war and why authorities are taking a hard stance against pro-Palestine protests. We also talk about energy prices this winter, Sahra Wagenknecht's political party plans and November events.
Join The Local with our podcast listener offer
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode of the Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Imogen Goodman and Aaron Burnett. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
We talk about what to expect from energy costs this winter in Germany and what’s happening with inflation.
- What will happen to gas and electricity prices this winter in Germany?
- How high will heating bills be this winter in Germany?
- What has caused inflation in Germany to slow to 3.8 percent?
We get into why controversial German politician Sahra Wagenknecht is starting her own political party and how it could shake up politics.
After the terror attacks by Hamas on Israel and the subsequent bombardment of the Gaza strip by Israeli forces, we talk about the German reaction and hear the views of German freelance journalist Hanno Hauenstein who has reported on what’s been unfolding on the ground in Germany.
Since we recorded this episode, the German government has issued a ban on Hamas activities and organisations linked to the group.
- German Justice Minister calls to ban anti-Semites from becoming German citizens
- Could your political views bar you from becoming a German citizen?
- Vice Chancellor calls for end of anti-Semitism in Germany in viral video
Finally, we talk about some fun things to do in Germany to brighten up this November.
Comments
See Also
Join The Local with our podcast listener offer
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode of the Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Imogen Goodman and Aaron Burnett. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
We talk about what to expect from energy costs this winter in Germany and what’s happening with inflation.
- What will happen to gas and electricity prices this winter in Germany?
- How high will heating bills be this winter in Germany?
- What has caused inflation in Germany to slow to 3.8 percent?
We get into why controversial German politician Sahra Wagenknecht is starting her own political party and how it could shake up politics.
After the terror attacks by Hamas on Israel and the subsequent bombardment of the Gaza strip by Israeli forces, we talk about the German reaction and hear the views of German freelance journalist Hanno Hauenstein who has reported on what’s been unfolding on the ground in Germany.
Since we recorded this episode, the German government has issued a ban on Hamas activities and organisations linked to the group.
- German Justice Minister calls to ban anti-Semites from becoming German citizens
- Could your political views bar you from becoming a German citizen?
- Vice Chancellor calls for end of anti-Semitism in Germany in viral video
Finally, we talk about some fun things to do in Germany to brighten up this November.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.