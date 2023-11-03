PODCAST: Why is Germany coming down hard on Palestine solidarity protests?

Advertisement

In this episode of the Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Imogen Goodman and Aaron Burnett. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

We talk about what to expect from energy costs this winter in Germany and what’s happening with inflation.

We get into why controversial German politician Sahra Wagenknecht is starting her own political party and how it could shake up politics.

After the terror attacks by Hamas on Israel and the subsequent bombardment of the Gaza strip by Israeli forces, we talk about the German reaction and hear the views of German freelance journalist Hanno Hauenstein who has reported on what’s been unfolding on the ground in Germany.

Since we recorded this episode, the German government has issued a ban on Hamas activities and organisations linked to the group.

Finally, we talk about some fun things to do in Germany to brighten up this November.