German word of the day: Aufguss

Why do I need to know Aufguss?



Because, if you don’t know what it means, you could end up with an intense surprise when visiting one of Germany’s many saunas this winter.

What does Aufguss mean?

Der Aufguss translates as “infusion” in English and is most often used in the context of saunas and wellness, where it describes the act of pouring water onto the hot stones in a sauna to increase humidity.

Over the years, this straightforward procedure has evolved into a ceremonious event, sometimes enriched with choreography, essential oils, and even theatrical elements.

An Aufguss session is typically led by a trained professional known as a Saunameister or "sauna master", though if you have a sauna in your gym, you might find one of the trainers taking on the role.

The infusion begins with water - often infused with essential oils - being poured onto the hot stones and releasing aromatic steam, which intensifies the heat within the sauna. Then, the sauna master will waft the hot air around the sauna using a large fan or several fans, to make sure everyone gets a powerful blast of the heat.

Depending on the oils used, participants might find relief from respiratory issues, enhanced relaxation, or even improved circulation during the session.

However, it's essential to be prepared for the intense heat, which can be overwhelming for the uninitiated. If you're unsure how you will handle it - it might be wise to sit near the exit for your first Aufguss, in case you need a quick escape.

Outside of the sauna context, Aufguss also refers to the act of pouring hot water over tea leaves or coffee grounds i.e. making a brew or infusion.

It can also be used to mean something similar to the English word "rehash" when describing a remake of something, like this for example:

das Gemälde ist ein verdünnter Aufguss bekannter Motive.

The painting is a diluted infusion of familiar motifs.

Use it like this:

Heute Abend findet ein besonderer Aufguss mit Lavendelöl statt.

This evening, there will be a special infusion with lavender oil.

Der Saunameister bereitet sich auf den nächsten Aufguss vor.

The sauna master is preparing for the next infusion.

