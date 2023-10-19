'Extraordinary': Cologne landlord offers Kneipe as furnished apartment

Advertisement

After a night of drinking, many pub-goers simply put their heads down on the bar in front of them for something of a power-nap. But in Cologne, sleeping in a pub is now also possible when sober. That's because a landlord is offering a former Kneipe in the Ehrenfeld district as a furnished flat via Ebay Kleinanzeigen.

In the ad, the owner boasted about the history of the unusual property: "Opened in 1898 as a grocery shop, later a pub and dance hall, and for about 15 years a flat. If the walls could tell a story... To this day, the furnishings remain in the style of the 50s to 70s."

'Extraordinary living’ for over €1,000

Tenants are to pay €1,100 warm for the almost 50 square-metre pub, which, according to the ad, has a sleeping and living area with a cooker, fridge, bed, TV, couch, toilet, shower and Wi-Fi.

"It is something for people who would like to live extraordinarily for a while," wrote the landlord.

In Cologne, which is experiencing a growing housing shortage, the unusual advertisement has already been met with interest - and scepticism.

The ad has already been shared on the popular Cologne Instagram account "Koeln ist kool", where it has received many comments and over 11,000 likes. While some of the account's followers smell a rip-off, others were quite taken by it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by koelnistkool (@koelnistkool)

"Landlord in Cologne: no desire to renovate the place. We'll call it extraordinary living and take €1,100 warm for it!", wrote one user.

Advertisement

Another saw the advantages: "You don't have to go to the pub anymore, you simply put a Kölsch on the bar and then plop down on the bar stool and go to bed," he wrote, referencing Cologne's signature beer.

The advertisement comes as the cathedral city continues to see a rise in rents. In 2022, rents in Cologne went up by an average of 5.9 percent for existing apartments and 9.5 percent for new buildings: the current average price per square meter is €11.69 and €13.72 respectively.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How rents are changing in Germany's five biggest cities