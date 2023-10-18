Several Germans killed by Hamas, says foreign ministry

Advertisement

A single-digit number of German nationals are believed to have "fallen victim to Hamas terror," ministry spokesman Christian Wagner told a regular press briefing, without giving further details.

He added that Berlin would officially confirm the deaths only once relatives had been informed.

The foreign ministry previously said there were eight known cases of German hostages being abducted by Hamas and taken into the Gaza Strip.

Wagner said Wednesday that the cases involved a "low double-digit number of people", without elaborating.

Scores of foreigners were killed, wounded or taken hostage after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th.

Last week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin was working "intensively" with Israel to learn the fate of German citizens among the hostages and "what we can do to secure their freedom".

One German-Israeli woman, 22-year-old Shani Louk, is believed to have been abducted when militants attacked a rave party in the desert near the border with the Gaza Strip, according to her mother.

Meanwhile a 22-year-old student from Berlin, who was on holiday in Israel, was killed at a kibbutz close to Gaza, her family and media reports said.

"We are trying to come to terms with losing Caro," her sister, Anja Pasquesi, wrote on Instagram.

The worst attack in Israel's 75-year history killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, inside the country, according to Israeli officials.

Israel has responded with bombardments that have killed more than 3,000 people in the Gaza Strip, mostly civilians, according to authorities in the Hamas-controlled territory.